 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano and Sam Carter to co-captain Brumbies

share

Source:

AAP

A year after it was announced Christian Lealiifano would co-captain the Brumbies from the sidelines while he recovered from leukaemia, he is ready to resume his on-field role.

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

Source: Photosport

In stark contrast from February last year when Lealiifano was in Melbourne receiving treatment, on Thursday he stood with Sam Carter in Canberra as it was announced the duo will against share the captaincy for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Coach Dan McKellar said Lealiifano will lead the side on the field while media and commercial commitments will be split.

It's another chapter in the 30-year-old's remarkable return to the sport after a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy helped him enter remission.

"It's well publicised that it's been a massive journey," Lealiifano said.

"This is something I'm really humbled and proud to be able to stand here now and be full-time in the squad."

Having their star playmaker back at the helm is a major boost for the Brumbies who have vowed to continue a shift towards a more attacking style.

He's fresh from a five-month stint in Europe where he relished the chance to hone his kicking skills with Irish club Ulster.

"It's something that I've been working on since I started to try and play footy again," he said.

"They grow up playing football so picking their brains around their kicking tips was nice and hopefully if I have a bit of (extra) length on my kicking game that would be good."

Carter was thrown in the deep end during Lealiifano's battle with cancer, but he thrived leading the side.

With Lealiifano set to interact with referees and make key tactical calls, Carter isn't worried about having a reduced on-field role.

"I've played a lot of rugby with Christian before and both him and I don't have big egos," Carter said.

"I have no doubt how we work and how we conduct ourselves on the field has the best interests of the team in mind."

The Brumbies face the Melbourne Rebels in their first pre-season hit-out in Queanbeyan on Saturday.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

'I prefer action' - Brad Thorn eager to take struggling Reds back to the top

01:45
2
A video of James Meiergerd, 18, went viral after he landed a backward half-court trick shot last month.

US student with Down syndrome inspires Harlem Globetrotters with no-look half-court shot

00:15
3
The Hurricanes crushed the Scorchers by 71 runs to book their spot in the final.

Hobart storm into BBL final after thumping defending champions Perth

4
Australian opening batsman David Warner

'Good players don't stay down' - Black Caps expect aggressive David Warner in tri-series opener

00:15
5
Isaiah Canaan suffered this terrible injury against the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA stars left mortified after Suns guard's gruesome broken ankle


00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

02:03
The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

'It's so incredibly inspiring' – Jessica Chastain on a big year for women in Hollywood

The Molly's Game star spoke with 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs about women demanding change in the industry.

00:21
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

Nelson and West Coast breathe easier after being hammered by ex-cyclone, precaution still advised

It's been a day of weather-related chaos around New Zealand.


00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 