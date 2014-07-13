Cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano and Sam Carter to co-captain Brumbies

A year after it was announced Christian Lealiifano would co-captain the Brumbies from the sidelines while he recovered from leukaemia, he is ready to resume his on-field role.

In stark contrast from February last year when Lealiifano was in Melbourne receiving treatment, on Thursday he stood with Sam Carter in Canberra as it was announced the duo will against share the captaincy for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

Coach Dan McKellar said Lealiifano will lead the side on the field while media and commercial commitments will be split.

It's another chapter in the 30-year-old's remarkable return to the sport after a bone marrow transplant and chemotherapy helped him enter remission.

"It's well publicised that it's been a massive journey," Lealiifano said.

"This is something I'm really humbled and proud to be able to stand here now and be full-time in the squad."

Having their star playmaker back at the helm is a major boost for the Brumbies who have vowed to continue a shift towards a more attacking style.

He's fresh from a five-month stint in Europe where he relished the chance to hone his kicking skills with Irish club Ulster.

"It's something that I've been working on since I started to try and play footy again," he said.

"They grow up playing football so picking their brains around their kicking tips was nice and hopefully if I have a bit of (extra) length on my kicking game that would be good."

Carter was thrown in the deep end during Lealiifano's battle with cancer, but he thrived leading the side.

With Lealiifano set to interact with referees and make key tactical calls, Carter isn't worried about having a reduced on-field role.

"I've played a lot of rugby with Christian before and both him and I don't have big egos," Carter said.

"I have no doubt how we work and how we conduct ourselves on the field has the best interests of the team in mind."