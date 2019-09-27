Canadian sub butchers certain try against Italy with dropped ball metres from open line

Canadanian sub Matt Heaton entered last night's Rugby World Cup match early with hopes of helping his team claw out of the deficit they were already facing but he could only watch on in horror as he added to his side's woes.

Heaton came on in the 16th minute to replace injured openside flanker Lucas Rumball with Canada already trailing 17-0 to the Italians.

One minute later, he had a chance to give Canada their first try in the match but instead he was left with a nightmare.

After fellow loose forward and Chiefs No.8 Tyler Ardron made a clean linebreak in the middle of the field, he drew in Italy's last defender before popping the ball to Heaton to finish the play.

Except he didn't.

Despite the easy floated pass, no defenders around him and approximately 10 metres of open pasture between himself and the tryline, Heaton somehow managed to bobble the ball.

The 26-year-old continued to juggle the ball as he made his way to the line but as he got close, he dropped it cold and threw his head back in disgust.