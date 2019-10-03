TODAY |

Canadian rugby league club who offered Sonny Bill Williams huge deal says All Black has 'shown interest'

The head coach of the ambitious Canadian rugby league club hoping to acquire the services of Sonny Bill Williams has revealed the All Black has expressed interest in swapping codes to join them.

Toronto Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott told the PA news agency were determined to bring a superstar to have an instant impact on their club after they were promoted to the English Super League, much like David Beckham did for the LA Galaxy.

"Sonny Bill Williams has shown interest in us and that's what it is at the moment," McDermott said.

"He's currently busy with the World Cup so I wouldn't ever dare to suggest that he is more than interested in coming but the answer wasn't a 'no' once we made contact so that's something we'd like to follow up."

Toronto made headlines earlier this year when they reportedly offered Williams a one-year, $5 million contract as part of their "whatever it takes" approach to sign the 33-year-old.

The Wolfpack was formed three years ago and is bankrolled by Australian mining magnate David Argyle, who previously stated in May part of Williams' salary would be exempt under the competition's marquee player rules.

"We are working towards making Sonny Bill Williams a Wolfpack player for 2020. We would love to have him join the Wolfpack family and we will pay whatever it takes to make that happen," Argyle said."Sonny is a phenomenal athlete. He is rugby's LeBron James and we see his recruitment as bigger than when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy. He is box office and puts bums on seats.

"It may be one of his last seasons and I am sure that rugby fans - whether league or union - across North America will travel to Toronto to see a player of his quality represent the Wolfpack."

Williams' former Blues and All Blacks teammate Ma'a Nonu turned heads yesterday when he announced his move to the US, although the midfielder is sticking to rugby union with his signing for the San Diego Legion.

Sonny Bill Williams runs against Canada Source: Photosport
