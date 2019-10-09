TODAY |

Canadian lock latest to cop red card after reckless shoulder charge at ruck in big loss to Springboks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

The 2019 Rugby World Cup added to its record total of red cards in South Africa's demolition of Canada last night, after the minnows lost replacement lock Josh Larsen late in the first half for a reckless shoulder charge.

With Canada on the attack and metres from the Springboks' line, Larsen came in from the side at a ruck with his shoulder and hit South African prop Thomas Du Toit in the neck.

Welsh referee Luke Pearce went to the TMO soon after to look at replays of the contact and settled on a red card after finding no reasons to reduce it to just a yellow.

Larsen tried to argue his right arm was looking to wrap up Du Toit but Pearce wasn't convinced.

"You've connected with the neck of the South African prop," Pearce said in his ruling.

"It's an illegal shoulder charge, it's in the framework, it's a red card."

Larsen's dismissal is the sixth red card at this year's tournament in just 29 games - the previous record in an entire World Cup is four in both 1995 and 1999.

Canada were losing 40-0 when Larsen went off in the 36th minute but would eventually lose the game 66-7.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Josh Larsen became the sixth player to be sent off at the tournament for his dangerous play. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
World Rugby 'closely monitoring' typhoon that could see Ireland dumped out of tournament
2
After odd question about life outside All Blacks, Steve Hansen gets media laughing with zinger of a reply
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
4
Former Irish player says All Blacks have 'diplomatic immunity' despite cheating 'with impunity'
5
Japan's Rugby World Cup win over Samoa draws in record viewing figures
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:46

Heat, humidity forces All Blacks superstar Ardie Savea to temporarily ditch foggy goggles
01:22

'And the ramens' - George Bridge the heaviest he's ever been, primed for Italy then RWC knockout stages
01:25

Taller players more likely to be yellow carded at Rugby World Cup, says David Pocock
00:29

Japan's Rugby World Cup win over Samoa draws in record viewing figures