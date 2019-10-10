Canadian lock apologises to Springboks in changing sheds for shoulder charge that led to sending off

Canadian lock Josh Larsen has won the praise of the Springboks and their fans after he went into the South African changing sheds to apologise for his red card in their Rugby World Cup match.

Larsen was sent off late in the first half for a shoulder charge on South African prop Thomas Du Toit but after the final whistle, he was quick to make amends for his actions.

The 25-year-old went into the South African changing room and grabbed the team's attention before apologising to Du Toit and the team.

"I just wanted to come and apologise for my red card tonight," Larsen, who has played NPC rugby for Otago and Northland, said.

"I'm pretty gutted about it but I just wanted to apologise to you guys face-to-face and wish you all the best for the rest of the tournament."

The Springboks captured the moment and shared it on social media, captioning the video with, "This is what rugby is all about".

The moment was a hit with Springboks fans.