Canada would be 'lost' without team manager, who's blazing new RWC trail

Canada may have no hope of winning the Rugby World Cup, but that hasn't stopped them from notching a tournament first, with the only female team manager at Japan 2019.

Alana Gattinger, 30, finds herself as the first female to take charge of a side at a men's World Cup, starting as an intern with Rugby Canada seven years ago.

"Once I got involved in the sport, I just fell in love with it," she told 1 NEWS.

"It's just one of those sports, the culture in it is amazing and it is so welcoming to everyone."

Gattinger's task in Japan is nothing short of excruciating, having to guide Canada through a gruelling four matches in 17 days - including facing the All Blacks in Oita tonight.

Her team are nothing but appreciative of the work behind the scenes.

"She's huge for us," captain Tyler Ardron says.

"Big sister, mum depending on what you need, she's always there when you call on her and she keeps us running orderly.

"Without her we'd be running around lost. It's hard to put into words what she does for us but we're pretty grateful she's there for us."

Her status as a rugby trail blazer well and truly deserved, Gattinger is hoping to serve as inspiration for the next generation.

"I'm more than happy to be looked up to by some young girls, as I would have loved to have had some representation in sports management so it's a pretty exciting thing for me," Gattinger says.