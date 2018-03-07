'Where can I get involved?' - Jordie Barrett eager to shine against Crusaders

 

Hurricane Jordie Barrett was catapulted into a Super Rugby season debut in last week's win over the Jaguares, but admits he's looking for a better display against the Crusaders tomorrow.

The two Kiwi powerhouses will come face-to-face in Wellington this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

The 21-year-old jumped on a flight to Buenos Aires last week after Wes Goosen fell injured in the side's first-up loss to the Bulls in Pretoria.

He duly started at fullback against a physical Jaguares outfit, making his first senior appearance since undergoing shoulder surgery last year.

The Canes ran out straightforward 34-9 victors.

The two-Test Barrett admitted to feeling a touch rusty in Argentina, having taken New Zealand by storm with a breakout 2017 campaign.

But he expected more of himself against the reigning champion Crusaders in Wellington.

"I actually found it hard to get into the game," Barrett said.

"I felt like I didn't get too many touches and thought, where can I get involved?

"[But] it was important - wins away from home aren't easy."

Barrett has again been named at fullback to take on the Crusaders, who cruised past the Chiefs and Stormers in their first two matches.

The visitors will be without first-five Richie Mo'unga, who has broken his jaw, but will welcome openside Matt Todd back into the fold.

Barrett expected a massive challenge, despite the absence of Mo'unga.

"He's been a key cog for the last few seasons," Barrett said.

"He's been in some awesome form.

"But they've got guys there waiting who can do a very good job as well."

