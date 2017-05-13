Campbell Burnes' round 3 Super Rugby picks: Can the Blues shoot down the Lions?

This is moving weekend for the Blues, upwards that is. There is a more even feel to their XV for Joburg, while the form-horse Crusaders will edge the returning Hurricanes in the capital. The Highlanders will go 2-0 after tonight.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders by 8

Fresh off the bye, the Highlanders are clear favourites, but will need to be on their defensive game to shut out the Stormers, who are more capable than ever of breaching the line. The home side have promoted Tevita Nabura, so will have little trouble making yards on the flanks.

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders by 2

The Hurricanes did a job on the Crusaders in their last meeting in 2017, and the TAB cannot separate them for this one. The onus, as ever, goes on the Hurricanes pack, where Ben May plays his 100th game of Super Rugby. Beauden Barrett also runs out for his Hurricanes’ ton and will look to boss Mitch Hint in the battle of the 10s.

Lions v Blues: Blues by 3