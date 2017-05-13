 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Campbell Burnes' round 3 Super Rugby picks: Can the Blues shoot down the Lions?

share

Campbell Burnes 

1 News Now Rugby Columnist

This is moving weekend for the Blues, upwards that is. There is a more even feel to their XV for Joburg, while the form-horse Crusaders will edge the returning Hurricanes in the capital. The Highlanders will go 2-0 after tonight.

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break against the Crusaders.

Source: Photosport

Highlanders v Stormers: Highlanders by 8

Fresh off the bye, the Highlanders are clear favourites, but will need to be on their defensive game to shut out the Stormers, who are more capable than ever of breaching the line. The home side have promoted Tevita Nabura, so will have little trouble making yards on the flanks.

Hurricanes v Crusaders: Crusaders by 2

The Hurricanes did a job on the Crusaders in their last meeting in 2017, and the TAB cannot separate them for this one. The onus, as ever, goes on the Hurricanes pack, where Ben May plays his 100th game of Super Rugby. Beauden Barrett also runs out for his Hurricanes’ ton and will look to boss Mitch Hint in the battle of the 10s.

Lions v Blues: Blues by 3

They are missing their captain, are clear underdogs and are 0-2, but something tells me the Blues might just get up. The return of Sonny Bill Williams and Jerome Kaino to the starting XV adds more starch to the defence, while it will be fascinating to see how Rieko Ioane goes at centre.


Related

Campbell Burnes

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:54
1
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

00:18
2
The Australian batsman can be seen piping up at the Proteas' keeper before their dressing room fracas.

Stump microphones to stay on for second South Africa v Australia clash


3
Ardie Savea of the Hurricanes makes a break. Super Rugby match, Crusaders v Hurricanes at AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 13 May 2017 © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Campbell Burnes' round 3 Super Rugby picks: Can the Blues shoot down the Lions?

00:35
4
With Aaron Cruden leaving the Chiefs, McKenzie will move from fullback to number 10.

Damian McKenzie commits future to New Zealand Rugby, signs on until 2021

5
New Zealand's Colin Munro batting. Pakistan tour of New Zealand. International One Day Cricket. 4th ODI. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Tuesday 16 January 2018. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Colin Munro quits Test, first-class cricket in favour of shorter formats

00:20
The bodies of Tania Ellwood and Timothy Kerr Hamilton were found at the Grey Lynn address.

Body found in Auckland boarding house confirmed to be that of missing woman Tania Ellwood

Two bodies were found at the Grey Lynn address on Tuesday. The other person was Timothy Kerr Hamilton.

03:39
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.

An updated track map for Cyclone Hola, overlaid on Google Earth, issued 4am NZT on Friday, March 9.

Cyclone Hola continues to develop, tracking slightly east of Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty

Fiji's Meteorological Service issued its latest update at 2.48am, showing that Hola remains a Category-4 cyclone.

00:22
More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

Hawke's Bay rain eases overnight, but residents told to prepare for another downpour

More stormy conditions are expected to hit Napier and southern Gisborne later today.

02:14
The alarming figures come as 2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.

Despite great strides being made, women take backwards step when it comes to senior workplace positions

2018 marks the 125th anniversary of women getting the vote in NZ.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 