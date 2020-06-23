TODAY |

'Came out ginger' - Akira Ioane sheds light on show-stopping haircuts sprouting up at Blues

Source:  1 NEWS

Akira Ioane has shed a little more light on the bold hairstyles he and Blues teammates are currently rocking, admitting his didn't quite go to plan.

Ioane and others turned heads with the brightly-coloured lids after the lockdown.

Ioane along with brother Rieko, fellow loose forward Hoskins Sotutu and captain Patrick Tuipulotu all died their hair before the opening round of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition kicked off.

The 25-year-old told 1 NEWS this afternoon the colourful lids are just a bit of fun between mates.

"It's just a little group thing," Ioane said.

"This little group thing that I'm in - Patty is in it as well. I was meant to be pink during lockdown as well but it turned out ginger so I thought for the first game back, I'd change it up a bit.

"Nothing behind it, just something different that brings a little flare to the boys."

Last week, teammate James Parsons joked with media he missed the memo regarding the new hairstyles but the team had welcomed the new looks.

The Blues hooker said he won't be going to the barber for a custom cut himself though.

"One of the things on our wall is being your real self and we're all real supportive of that," Parsons said.

"We love that aspect of our culture and celebrate it."

