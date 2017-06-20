'Calm down, you speak too much!' French ref disciplines Chiefs halfback like he's a naughty schoolboy

 

The French referees of the British and Irish Lions Tour have been making headlines for their calls, but none have had quite the same flair as Jerome Garces had tonight while officiating the game between the Chiefs and the Lions.

Jerome Garces was sick of the constant bickering in his ear from Finlay Christie so he decided to take him to school.
Source: SKY

Young Chiefs halfback Finlay Christie had consistently been in the Frenchman's ear at the breakdown for what he saw as illegal ruck play by the Lions - until finally Garces had had enough.

While the Lions only had 14 men on the field thanks to a yellow card to prop Joe Marler, the Chiefs looked to play attacking rugby to get them back into the match since they were trailing 6-0 at the time.

A Chiefs formed ruck near the Lions' 22m was slowed down by the defending team - a strategy Christie was clearly upset about as he waved his hands about while yelling and gesturing to the ref.

The ref finally awarded a penalty which Christie tried to take quickly only for the ref to stop play.

Players from both sides thought Lions captain Rory Best may be called in to issue a warning to his team for the tactics they were playing at that end of the field, but the desired chat was actually with Christie.

"Number 9," Garces repeated to an oblivious Christie.

"What?" Christie finally said.

"Yeah, you!" Garces said.

Christie strolled over to the referee confused before he was firmly put in his place.

"Calm down, you speak too much!" Garces said.

Christie stepped back immediately from the telling off, trying to explain he was "talking to the forwards", but Garces was having none of it.

"If you want to play quick, don't speak with me!"

The game continued but the attacking style the Chiefs hoped to use while Marler was off was quickly foiled before the Lions ran away with the game 34-6.

