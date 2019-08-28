Calling All Blacks who don’t make RWC squad most 'difficult' part of the job, Sir Graham Henry says

Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry knows what his successor Steve Hansen has gone through leading up to today's Rugby World Cup squad announcement.

While some would think picking the 31 players tasked with defending the title in Japan would be hardest part of the process, Sir Graham told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning there's a much more difficult and emotional part of the job that takes place.

"The most difficult job of an All Blacks coach - because you get close to them and you like them as people - is to ring them and say, 'You haven't been selected'," Sir Graham said.

"Once you've said [they haven't made the team], they're not listening.

"I don't miss that part of the job at all."

Hansen announces his squad today, with some questions yet to be answered at heavily contested positions such as the midfield and loose forwards.

There's also the late blooming of rookies Sevu Reece and George Bridge to factor into the selections of the outside backs as well but former Blues playmaker Isa Nacewa, appearing alongside Sir Graham on Breakfast, said Ngani Laumape would likely be the most unlucky All Black today.

"If Ryan Crotty comes back in, I feel Ngani Laumape might miss out," Nacewa said.

"This is a guy who has given his all - he's ticked every box on the field and some, he's given the impact we've needed so that's going to be a really, really tight call."

No matter how the final squad is made up, Sir Graham said there will be "some very disappointed young men".