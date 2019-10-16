Calf injury has ended revered ref Nigel Owens' chances of second RWC final - report

Top rugby referee Nigel Owens is reportedly unavailable to play any role in this year's Rugby World Cup final or bronze medal match due to a calf injury he picked up while officiating the semi-final between the All Blacks and England.

The Daily Telegraph reports Owens picked up a calf issue in the first half of the Yokohama Test.

"He managed to get through the game after receiving some treatment but was later diagnosed with a pulled calf muscle and was ruled out of taking charge of his second successive World Cup final."

Owens has been revered as the best rugby referee of his generation and is set to retire from international rugby at the end of the year, meaning the 19-7 win by England on Saturday will be Owens' last as a World Cup referee.

Owens is held in such high regard that in 2017, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said he would've been happy with him officiating all three Lions Tour Tests.

His consistency and composure looked set to give him control of a second-straight Rugby World Cup final after ruling over the 2015 clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Twickenham - he would've been the first rugby referee to achieve the feat.

However, the final between England and South Africa has instead been given to Frenchman Jerome Garces, with Englishman Wayne Barnes refereeing the bronze medal playoff between the All Blacks and Wales.

Owens' international career is not yet over, though, with World Rugby breaking its own rules to give the 48-year-old a special send-off from the game.