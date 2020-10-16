Caleb Clarke to start, Beauden Barrett returns for All Blacks in second Bledisloe clash

Caleb Clarke has been named to start in the second Bledisloe Cup Test as the All Blacks were forced into several changes including the return of Beauden Barrett at fullback after last weekend’s draw.

Tupou Vaa'i has also been named to start at lock on Sunday afternoon at Eden Park in place of the injured Same Whitelock.

Rieko Ioane will drop to the bench after his botched try on the stroke of halftime last weekend, with Anton Lienert-Brown starting at centre.

“It’s a great opportunity for Tupou. We enjoyed seeing him come off the bench last weekend, he brought a lot of energy and he has settled in well, coach Ian Foster said of Vaa'i's selection.

Whitelock suffered a head knock last week.

Scott Barrett will return to rugby following a four-month injury layoff after being named on the bench.

Prop Alex Hodgman is in line to make his Test debut off the bench.

“Alex has been impressive in the training weeks. He’s mobile and he’s been making big strides in his scrummaging, so it’s a big opportunity for him in his first Test.”

The All Blacks hasn’t lost on Eden Park since 1994, and hasn’t lost to Australia at the venue since 1986, before any player on either side was born.

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody (47), 2. Dane Coles (70), 3. Ofa Tuungafasi (36), 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (31), 5. Tupou Vaa’i (1), 6. Shannon Frizell (10), 7. Sam Cane (69) - captain, 8. Ardie Savea (45), 9. Aaron Smith (93), 10. Richie Mo’unga (18), 11. Caleb Clarke (1), 12. Jack Goodhue (14), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (44), 14. Jordie Barrett (18), 15. Beauden Barrett (84),