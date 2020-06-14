TODAY |

Caleb Clarke relishing chance to soak up experience in a Blues camp featuring Carter, Umaga, and Barrett

Blockbusting Blues winger Caleb Clarke is relishing the chance to soak up all the experience in a Blues camp that features Dan Carter, Tana Umaga, Leon MacDonald, and Beauden Barrett.

Caleb Clarke scored a brilliant try. Source: Photosport

While the raw talent Clarke possesses is clear, he’s hoping to gain the know-how from the host of greats at the Blues.

“I don’t think you’d ever get to experience so much knowledge in one room, the likes of Dan, Beauden, Tana, Leon, it’s pretty special to rub shoulders with greats of the game,” the 21-year-old said.

Clarke is determined to add to the legacy of the family, with his father Eroni a former All Black and an original Blues player who was part of the franchise's glory days before Caleb was even born.

“Pretty happy to be compared to the old man but hopefully I’ll surpass him one day, see how we go,” Caleb said.

Tonight, Clarke will oppose Auckland-born Shaun Stevenson and the Chiefs, which are hoping to take their hurt from last week's loss out on the Blues.

Stevenson is playing in his 50th game for the Chiefs.

