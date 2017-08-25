Caleb Clarke included in NZ Sevens squad for Sydney year opener

 

The All Blacks Sevens have named Auckland young gun Caleb Clarke amongst their squad for next weekend's year-opening Sydney Sevens event.

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

Baby Blacks winger Caleb Clarke

Source: Photosport

The son of former All Blacks star Eroni Clarke, the 18-year-old Clarke - a winger by trade - will make his international sevens debut in Australia.

He has already signed on with the Blues for this year's 15-a-side Super Rugby tilt, and played a bit-part role for Auckland in last year's provincial campaign.

Clarke joins a relatively settled Sevens squad, with only one other change from the side that won the Cape Town Sevens in early December.

Forward Luke Masirewa also joins the squad for the first time since 2013, with the injured Trael Joass and Dylan Collier making way.

"We've worked closely with the Blues to have Caleb released to train with us and he is part of our plan to build depth heading into the Commonwealth Games - he's a big, powerful winger," Sevens boss Clark Laidlaw said.

"We're excited about having Luke back in our environment, he's been working hard for the past year and has ticked all the boxes we've asked of him.

"It's an opportunity for these players and it's the start of us building depth."

Laidlaw said he was confident for the first Sevens event of 2018, and impressed by his troops' fitness levels after their Christmas break.

They are currently first in the Sevens World Series standings after two events, and will face Russia, Samoa and Fiji in their pool in Sydney.

ALL BLACKS SEVENS: Kurt Baker, Caleb Clarke, Scott Curry, Sam Dickson, Andrew Knewstubb, Vilimoni Koroi, Luke Masirewa, Tim Mikkelson, Sione Molia, Joe Ravouvou, Teddy Stanaway, Regan Ware, Joe Webber.

