Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett praised by All Blacks coach after impressing in big win

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has acknowledged standout performers Caleb Clarke and Beauden Barrett after the pair spearheaded his side's 27-7 win over the Wallabies this afternoon.

Clarke and Barrett were both nightmares for the Wallabies defence as they made multiple linebreaks throughout the contest.

The 21-year-old Clarke even earned a standing ovation from the Eden Park crowd after he was subbed off from his first run-on Test.

Foster said Clarke kept things simple with his performance.

"He's an uncomplicated individual," Foster said of Clarke.

"He's got great self awareness of who he is, he knows what he's good at on the rugby park and he just believes in it.

"He just wants the ball and he just wants to run hard and it's quite a good thing from us to give him the ball and let him run hard."

Barrett returned to the All Blacks' line-up after missing last week's lacklustre 16-16 draw with an achilles injury, but showed he can still add to the team's efforts in the No.15 jersey despite some critics wanting him to play at first-five.

"He showed his class," Foster said.

"He's a great decision-maker and he has a great influence on this team.

"He brought a lot of confidence to the team but I think there's more to come from him, honestly."

Going forward, Foster said he was pleased he now had "some good choices" selection-wise for his back three with the likes of Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece and Damian McKenzie all part of the back three unit as well.

