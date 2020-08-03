The Bus is back! Julian Savea turns down Mitre 10 Cup offers to stick with Wellington

Despite approaches from both Auckland and North Harbour, former All Black Julian Savea has chosen to remain loyal to his roots and don the Wellington Lions jersey for this year’s Mitre 10 Cup.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington Rugby confirmed Savea’s signing this morning ahead of their full team announcement this Friday.

It’s understood both Auckland and North Harbour had approached the powerhouse wing about joining their provinces – a move that makes sense given Savea now lives in Auckland – but Wellington, who lost last year’s Premiership final to Tasman, ensured the 30-year-old would reunite with brother Ardie in the black and yellow.

The signing is Savea’s first step in a journey he hopes will lead to time in Super Rugby next season after he missed out on game time with the Hurricanes late in their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign.

Savea’s first match could be as early as next month in a preseason encounter against Manawatu which is scheduled for Otaki on September 5. A week later, Wellington open their campaign against Waikato in Hamilton.

“Really excited to announce I’m coming back home to where it all began,’’ Savea said in a statement today.

“To be able to put this jersey on means the world to me and to be back home with the brothers, representing Wellington is an honour and a privilege.”

Savea last played for Wellington almost three years ago in October 2017 when they beat Bay of Plenty in the second-tier Championship final. Since his 2010 debut, he scored 15 tries in 32 appearances for the Lions and has also captained the province.

Wellington captain Du’Plessis Kirifi said Savea will bring a wealth of experience to a young team.

“The boys are stoked to have Jules back this year,’’ Kirifi said. “He’s an amazing player who’s achieved nearly everything there is to achieve in the game.

“You’ve got boys coming out of high school and club rugby who are playing Mitre 10 Cup for the first time – so to have someone of this calibre floating around presents awesome opportunity to learn.”

Savea announced in May he was returning home following his rollercoaster stint with French club Toulon, admitting recently on Hurricanes utility back James Marshall’s podcast he still has All Blacks ambitions too.

“Since being back, training hard and being back in the environment with the Canes, it sort of sparked a fuse,” he said.

“I just really want to get back into things and I think I’m leaning towards wanting to get back to the best. If I’m at my best then I definitely have a chance of being in that All Blacks jersey again.”