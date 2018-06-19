The bus is back: Julian Savea returns to Hurricanes

Julian Savea is back at the Super Rugby franchise where he made his name, although whether he takes the field remains in doubt.

Julian Savea Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland confirmed Savea was joining the side for the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa, although he wouldn't be fit for this weekend's clash with the Chiefs, leaving only the final round match with the Highlanders before the season ends.

He will fill the place of Ben Lam, who is moving to France.