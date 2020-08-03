The Bus is back! - Julian Savea re-signs with the Hurricanes

Julian Savea will bolster the Hurricanes back line after committing to the 2021 Super Rugby campaign.

The 30-year-old only returned to New Zealand from France earlier this year and was a late replacement player during Super Rugby Aotearoa.

He's continued to rediscover his best form in New Zealand, scoring tries for Wellington in provincial rugby.

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland says he's pleased to once again have the former All Black on the wing.

"Physically, Julian is in great shape and we know what a threat he can be. He is in a great place mentally and will add volumes to our environment on and off the field," he said.

Savea says he's delighted to be given another shot at Super Rugby after his stint overseas.

"Being one of the most capped and coming back is awesome, but it just gives me the experience to understand that I've got to earn my spot, wherever that is."

"Adding to the statistics isn't my priority, more so it's playing the best rugby I can and putting myself in a great position where I can help the team and bring out the best of myself."