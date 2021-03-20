TODAY |

From Burnside to Broadway: Former All Black Andy Ellis turns a new page in New York

Former All Black halfback Andy Ellis is getting a fresh perspective on the game as he embarks on a new chapter of his career in the American metropolis of New York.

His Rugby United side have had to battle pouring rain, snow and temperatures barely above freezing as they prepare for their opening weekend clash against San Diego this weekend.

That cold-weather experience is unlikely to have helped either, given the game is to be played in the Las Vegas desert.

But Ellis was all smiles when 1 NEWS spoke to him.

"Bit of a rivalry there, bit of a grudge match so it's a good way to start the season off and what better city aye - going to Vegas to do it."

The Ellis family spent most of the last year at home in New Zealand, with Covid-19 delaying their arrival in New York.

But they have settled in quickly over the last six weeks, Ellis finding his feet with his new team.

"It's been amazing, there's 11 different nationalities in our team which is pretty unique, which is pretty New York you know, a really diverse group which has got a cool thing going on. Everyone brings their own flavour to the team."

Among Ellis' teammates is former England fullback Ben Foden, while former French international Mathieu Bastareaud also played for the club last season.

"We want to try and show the American public an exciting brand of rugby, where we throw it round, score some great tries, put in some big hits. So everyone's in on that - we'll see how we go," Ellis said.

