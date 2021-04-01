Bunnings appears to get one over rivals Mitre 10 in sponsorship of domestic rugby

The new naming sponsor for New Zealand Rugby's provincial competition appears to have been revealed before a press conference this afternoon with hardware retail giant Bunnings the new name all over the old Mitre 10 Cup website.

The new logo involving Bunnings on the old Mitre 10 Cup website. Source: Mitre 10 Cup.

The Mitre 10 Cup website has been updated today, becoming the Bunnings Warehouse Provincial Rugby hub which includes the Bunnings NPC.

Mitre 10 took over sponsorship in 2016, from another hardware company, ITM.

It comes as NZR prepare to make a "special announcement" in Auckland this afternoon and despite the hopes of fans and media alike, the governing body have already confirmed in a statement it won't be about the potential deal with US private equity firm Silver Lake.

This afternoon's announcement is at 3pm in Auckland.

If Bunnings is confirmed as the new sponsor, it would come after the retailer closed 10 stores in the last 18 months, resulting in over 150 jobs lost. The retailer cited Covid-19 as a "major factor" for the closures, but also listed lease arrangement and store performance as other reasons.

Earlier this week, NZR CEO Mark Robinson confirmed the competition's current format - which features a premiership and championship with a promotion-relagation system - would remain in place for 2021 despite a recent review into provincial rugby, known as the Nga Miro report, recommending changes.

“We had looked at a range of different options around a potential conference model, and when we socialised that with some key stakeholders they expressed a view in terms of how late we were getting in the overall nature of the change, that they want more time to consider that. So, we’ve pushed that back to being considered for 2022 onwards,” Robinson said.

“The reality is change in rugby and across all stakeholder organisations is tough, working to tight time frames, and in an incredibly uncertain environment as well.”