Bundee Aki won't play All Blacks after Ireland decide against appealing ban

Ireland's Auckland-born centre Bundee Aki won't play against the country of his birth after management decided against appealing his three-match ban for a high tackle against Samoa.

Aki was sent off for the hit on Ulupano Seuteni on Saturday and was later banned for three games, effectively ruling him out of the rest of the tournament.

That stands, after his team decided against appealing the decision, meaning he misses Saturday's match in Tokyo, and if Ireland win, a semi-final and potential final.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The Ireland management will not appeal the sanction handed down to Bundee Aki," Irish Rugby said in a statement.

