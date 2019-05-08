Bulls sell $2 tickets for clash with Crusaders in desperate bid to fill Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls are willing to try almost anything to get a large crowd supporting them for their upcoming match with the competition-leading Crusaders, including slashing ticket prices to a ridiculous $2 each.

The Pretoria-based side have struggled to fill the 50,000 capacity Loftus Vesrfeld in recent times with last weekend's crowd of just 7,483 a fair indication of the struggles the Bulls face.

After seeing over 42,000 empty seats against the Waratahs, Springboks loose forward Duane Vermeulen took to social media to challenge his club to do something about it.

"Let's make 6000 tickets available for just R20 (NZ$2), and let's get the #BullsFamily making some noise against Crusaders," Vermeulen tweeted.

The Bulls responded by stating they'll make 12,000 seats in the east upper stand $2 and call it the "Duane Special".