TODAY |

Bulls sell $2 tickets for clash with Crusaders in desperate bid to fill Loftus Versfeld

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Africa
Crusaders

The Bulls are willing to try almost anything to get a large crowd supporting them for their upcoming match with the competition-leading Crusaders, including slashing ticket prices to a ridiculous $2 each.

The Pretoria-based side have struggled to fill the 50,000 capacity Loftus Vesrfeld in recent times with last weekend's crowd of just 7,483 a fair indication of the struggles the Bulls face.

After seeing over 42,000 empty seats against the Waratahs, Springboks loose forward Duane Vermeulen took to social media to challenge his club to do something about it.

"Let's make 6000 tickets available for just R20 (NZ$2), and let's get the #BullsFamily making some noise against Crusaders," Vermeulen tweeted.

The Bulls responded by stating they'll make 12,000 seats in the east upper stand $2 and call it the "Duane Special".

The Crusaders are looking to bounce back from a stunning 21-all draw with the Sharks last week in Christchurch. They flew out for Pretoria on Sunday.

Duane Vermeulen of the Bulls scores a try while Bernard Foley of the Waratahs looks on during the 2019 Super Rugby match between Bulls and Waratahs at the Loftus Versveld Stadium, Pretoria on the 04 May 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Duane Vermeulen of the Bulls scores a try against the Waratahs to the delight of a few fans at an otherwise-empty Loftus Versfeld. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Africa
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
2
Stevenson said the defence Folau was simply quoting the Bible doesn't work in today's society.
Scotty Stevenson unpacks complicated aftermath of Israel Folau's 'high level' breach ruling from hearing
3
Chris Chang and the panel on an extraordinary Champions League win at Anfield, and the final, all to play for, weekend of the Premier League.
TVNZ FC: Liverpool's Barca win the greatest ever? And will Klopp or Guardiola be champions?
4
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
5
Kiwis Paul Williams, Ben O'Keeffe named to referee at Rugby World Cup, Glen Jackson's axing confirmed
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
Damian McKenzie leaves the game injured during a clash between the Chiefs and Blues.

Damian McKenzie remaining positive after successful knee surgery - 'Accomplishing little goals day by day'
Quade Cooper.

Quade Cooper reflects on rough return to Super Rugby - 'Body was pretty wrecked'
Mitsubishi Estate Series 2nd Test, AAMI Park, Melbourne, Australia 16/6/2018 Australia vs Ireland Australia's Israel Folau dejected after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Israel Folau found guilty of 'high-level' breach of his Rugby Australia contract
00:33
Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.

Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle