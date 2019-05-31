'Bua bullet' - Fiji, Blues great Rupeni Caucaunibuca sets up taxi business with help from Pacific Rugby Players Welfare

Enigmatic former Fijian and Blues superstar Rupeni Caucaunibuca has set up a taxi business in his village in Fiji with the help of the Pacific Rugby Players Welfare.

Former Manu Samoa player and Pacific Rugby Players Welfare chief executive Daniel Leo posted a photo on twitter of Caucaunibuca and his new ride.

The setting up of the business comes after Caucaunibuca revealed he was bankrupt in a Pacific Rugby Players' Welfare video earlier this year.

The former winger said he had wasted the money made during his professional career in New Zealand and France and warned today’s players to be more careful.

"I just used it for nothing. I spent it on drinking and helping people," Caucaunibuca said.

"I regret it. I should have kept a few hundred thousand for after rugby but it's too late, I've already spent it all, for nothing."

Caucaunibuca moved back to his village to live after retiring in 2014.

The 39-year-old played for Northland in the NPC and the Blues, starring as the Auckland franchise stormed to the 2003 Super Rugby title.