Bryn Hall finishes off brilliant team try as Crusaders outclass Blues

The Crusaders outmuscled the Blues 19-11 at Christchurch Stadium tonight, denying the visitors a losing bonus point.

Bryn Hall finished off an excellent team play which started off with a chip kick by Richie Mo'unga at halfway in the 20th minute.

Crusaders' second-five Ryan Crotty regathered the ball before offloading it to his Crusaders halfback Hall, who ran all the way to score the only try of the first half.

The Crusaders went into the halftime break with a 13-3 lead.

Blues' star winger Rieko Ioane crossed over to score in the 71st minute to give the visitors a sniff of a comeback.

But Crusaders' first-five Mo’unga sealed victory for the home team, with a successful penalty kick at goal to extend the home team’s lead to eight points.