TODAY |

Bryn Hall finishes off brilliant team try as Crusaders outclass Blues

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Crusaders outmuscled the Blues 19-11 at Christchurch Stadium tonight, denying the visitors a losing bonus point.

Bryn Hall finished off an excellent team play which started off with a chip kick by Richie Mo'unga at halfway in the 20th minute.

Crusaders' second-five Ryan Crotty regathered the ball before offloading it to his Crusaders halfback Hall, who ran all the way to score the only try of the first half.

The Crusaders went into the halftime break with a 13-3 lead.

Blues' star winger Rieko Ioane crossed over to score in the 71st minute to give the visitors a sniff of a comeback.

But Crusaders' first-five Mo’unga sealed victory for the home team, with a successful penalty kick at goal to extend the home team’s lead to eight points.

The Crusaders will travel to the Hamilton next week where they will take on the Chiefs.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The Crusaders defeated the Blues 19-11 at Christchurch Stadium. Source: SKY
    More From
    Rugby
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    02:16
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty perform stirring haka to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    2
    David Havili of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Blues. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders outclass Blues in scrappy Super Rugby clash in Christchurch
    3
    Issac Luke and Kotoni Staggs hongi ahead of the start of the match. Vodafone Warriors v Brisbane Broncos. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 May 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
    Warriors go down at home as Broncos grind out tough win at Mt Smart
    4
    Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
    Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
    5
    The Canberra Raiders great’s funeral showing why his loved ones have and always will be supported by the game he helped build on both sides of the Tasman.
    Rugby league royalty gather in Greymouth to farewell Kiwis great Quentin Pongia
    MORE FROM
    Rugby
    MORE
    Maa Nonu. Blues v Crusaders, Super Rugby, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 16 February 2019. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

    Super Rugby picks: Can the under-fire Crusaders make a statement against the Blues?
    00:36
    The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.

    Sam Whitelock says Crusaders using Cape Town allegations to galvanise squad ahead of Blues clash
    Matt Proctor against Japan

    World Rugby offering $11.65 billion to compete in Global League as latest plan reverses decision to axe Japan, Fiji
    Brumbies Christian Lealiifano

    Christian Lealiifano close to dream Wallabies recall less than three years after cancer diagnosis - 'I'm really proud'