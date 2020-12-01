TODAY |

Bryn Hall fine with being 'koro' in young Māori All Blacks backline

Source:  1 NEWS

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 28-year-old halfback said the average age of those around him is just 22. Source: 1 NEWS

Bryn Hall may only be 28 but in this year's Māori All Blacks backline, he admits he's taken on "koro" status.

Hall and the Māori All Blacks have been preparing to face a Moana Pasifika outfit in Hamilton this Saturday with a squad that features eight new caps.

The halfback said this week has been special both as a player and Māori.

"Especially with the year that we've had, it's always great to see the boys," Hall said.

"There's a lot of young guys in here but it's nice to have guys like Liam Messam back to give a bit of the cultural aspect."

Hall joked the younger ones have forced him into a senior role despite still being in his 20s.

"I think the average of the backline is like, 22-years-old, so when you're 28, you're seen as pretty old now," Hall said.

"I think for me, I've been in these campaigns a little bit now so I guess I can try to influence the boys a little bit now on what to expect.

"I'm a Koro now in the old backline!"

Hall has been part of the Māori All Blacks since the 2017 Lions Tour, earning three appearances for the indigenous squad so far.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pumas captain axed from role after 'atrocities' tweeted in 2011 resurface
2
Watch: Beauden Barrett reunited with baby daughter after more than a month apart
3
OKC boss hung up on trading away Steven Adams - 'A really challenging, difficult decision to make'
4
Sky TV boss quits, citing border restrictions, to return home to UK
5
Benji Marshall offered record $750k career lifeline in UK's Super League - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:02

TJ Perenara sparked All Blacks' heartfelt gesture to Diego Maradona before Pumas Test

All Blacks season in review: Ian Foster finishes on a high but still plenty to work on after turbulent 2020
00:39

Foster praises Sam Cane's leadership after tough Tri Nations series

England claim spot in Autumn Nations Cup final with win over Wales