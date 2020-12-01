Bryn Hall fine with being 'koro' in young Māori All Blacks backline

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bryn Hall may only be 28 but in this year's Māori All Blacks backline, he admits he's taken on "koro" status.

Hall and the Māori All Blacks have been preparing to face a Moana Pasifika outfit in Hamilton this Saturday with a squad that features eight new caps.

The halfback said this week has been special both as a player and Māori.

"Especially with the year that we've had, it's always great to see the boys," Hall said.

"There's a lot of young guys in here but it's nice to have guys like Liam Messam back to give a bit of the cultural aspect."

Hall joked the younger ones have forced him into a senior role despite still being in his 20s.

"I think the average of the backline is like, 22-years-old, so when you're 28, you're seen as pretty old now," Hall said.

"I think for me, I've been in these campaigns a little bit now so I guess I can try to influence the boys a little bit now on what to expect.

"I'm a Koro now in the old backline!"