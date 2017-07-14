Brumbies re-sign Kiwi first-five Wharenui Hawera

Brumbies first five-eighth Wharenui Hawera has earned a two-year contract extension after arriving at the Super Rugby franchise as a relative unknown.



Wharenui Hawera of the Brumbies looks to pass Source: Photosport

Hawera was plucked from the New Zealand provincial competition before joining the top Australian side on a one-year deal in January.



The 24-year-old has played all 14 games for the Brumbies this season, replacing Christian Lealiifano as first choice No.10 with the Wallaby missing the season while he recovers from leukemia.



The impressive Hawera has contributed a team-high 111 points this season.



"The Brumbies have given me an opportunity to show what I can do at this level and I am looking forward to repaying their faith in me," he said.



Coach Stephen Larkham said Hawera's ability to control a game was among his strongest traits.



The re-signing of former Chiefs player Hawera comes despite Lealiifano being expected to recover for the ACT-based side's 2018 Super Rugby campaign.

