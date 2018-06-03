 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brumbies put distractions aside to beat Sunwolves

share

Source:

AAP

The Brumbies have put a week of distraction behind them to take care of the Sunwolves 41-31 in their Super Rugby match at Gio Stadium.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SUNWOLVES)

The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves.

Source: Getty

The ACT team's fifth victory of the season and their second in succession - the first time they've done that since rounds 14 and 15 last year - was never seriously in doubt against the undermanned Japanese visitors.

Missing from the Sunwolves' line-up on Sunday were all their international players, along with coach Jamie Joseph, who is in charge of the Japanese national team.

It was far from a convincing win despite having star players David Pocock, Scott Sio and Allan Alaalatoa in the line-up after the club refused Wallabies coach Michael Cheika's request to rest them.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar controversially defied Cheika by starting the trio but they were all benched with more than 20 minutes remaining in preparation for the first Test against Ireland on June 9 at Suncorp Stadium.

It resulted in an improved crowd of 9521 after drawing the second worst turn out in their history against Melbourne in May.

Despite having 72 per cent possession in the first 40 minutes, the Brumbies only led 19-10 after tries from Pocock, Lachlan McCaffrey and Tom Banks.

Fullback Banks continued his hot form after being included in the Wallabies' 33-man squad, scoring another superb running try following a similar effort against the Bulls in South Africa last week.

The Sunwolves sent a scare through the Brumbies camp by crossing through prop Hencus Van Wyk to reduce their deficit early in the second half before stepping up their attacking game.

Wingers Andrew Muirhead and overlooked Wallaby Henry Speight scored tries in opposite corners before Tom Cusack came off the bench to close out the game in the 58th minute.

Speight made it a double before fulltime, but the Sunwolves, who sit at the bottom of the overall ladder, never folded as flanker Edward Quirk and debuntat Kai Ishii scored consolation efforts.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Dame Valerie Adams posts adorable photo of Steven Adams meeting his niece

00:15
2
The former NSW star produced a big hit on the final play of the game as the Roosters beat the Tigers in a thriller.

'He almost knocked his mullet off' - Rooster smashes Tonga star into touch to secure thrilling NRL win over Tigers

3
DJ Linderman, right, fights Arnold Adams in the heavyweight quarterfinal during the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on Saturday, June 2, 2018, in Cheyenne, Wyo. The night was promoted as the first sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting in more than a century. (Jacob Byk/Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP)

Bloody ending at first ever bare knuckle boxing event sanctioned by a US state

4

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

5
Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

01:35
Flooding, slips and heavy downpours have been widespread this long weekend.

Flooding and slips in Bay of Plenty as torrential rain hits

Fire and Emergency have received just under 200 weather-related call outs in the North Island today.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen won't reprimand Jordie Barrett for being 'stupid'

"The choice to be out at 5am the week before a test is not a good professional choice," Hansen said.

Rieko Ioane of the Blues looks on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Rebels at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 June 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Black Rieko Ioane apologises after altercation with Blues teammate leaves him with eye injury, treated at A&E

Ioane says the incident after the Blues loss to the Melbourne Rebels last night wasn't serious.

11:07
Synopsis: Corin Dann with this extended interview with Climate Change Minister James Shaw

Meat consumers could have 'immediate impact' on climate change by reducing intake by one meal a week - Shaw

Climate Minister James Shaw said carbon footprints could be reduced by Kiwis eating one less meat meal per week.

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 