Brumbies missing three key components for Super Rugby match against Hurricanes

The Brumbies will be missing three first-choice players for their crunch Super Rugby clash with the Hurricanes on Saturday night.



The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves. Source: Getty

The ACT team need to win their remaining three games of the season to be any chance of featuring in the finals.



But when the powerful Wellington side comes to Canberra on Saturday the Brumbies will be without Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa, co-captain Sam Carter and the valuable Lachlan McCaffrey.



Alaalatoa suffered an ankle injury while training with the Wallabies ahead of their first Test against Ireland, ruling him out of the series.



Carter and McCaffrey are struggling with niggling back issues.



But they welcome back suspended duo Folau Fainga'a and Rory Arnold, who missed their last game, a win against the Sunwolves on June 3.



David Pocock, Joe Powell, Scott Sio and Tom Banks are all back after being involved with the Wallabies.



Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team is capable of continuing the form they had with consecutive wins before the break.



"We've been separated for a few weeks with the Wallabies guys away so it's just getting back on the same page and trying to regain that little bit of momentum we had before the break," McKellar told reporters on Thursday.



"We had a good tour to South Africa and got the job done against the Sunwolves in a tricky week.



"It's our last home game (for the season), most likely, so we want to finish the season well in front of our supporters."



The Brumbies sit third in the Australian conference and 11th on the overall ladder.



Brumbies: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Andrew Muirhead, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Tom Cusack, Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Ben Alexander, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio.