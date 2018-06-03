 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brumbies missing three key components for Super Rugby match against Hurricanes

share

Source:

AAP

The Brumbies will be missing three first-choice players for their crunch Super Rugby clash with the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SUNWOLVES)

The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves.

Source: Getty

The ACT team need to win their remaining three games of the season to be any chance of featuring in the finals.

But when the powerful Wellington side comes to Canberra on Saturday the Brumbies will be without Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa, co-captain Sam Carter and the valuable Lachlan McCaffrey.

Alaalatoa suffered an ankle injury while training with the Wallabies ahead of their first Test against Ireland, ruling him out of the series.

Carter and McCaffrey are struggling with niggling back issues.

But they welcome back suspended duo Folau Fainga'a and Rory Arnold, who missed their last game, a win against the Sunwolves on June 3.

David Pocock, Joe Powell, Scott Sio and Tom Banks are all back after being involved with the Wallabies.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar says his team is capable of continuing the form they had with consecutive wins before the break.

"We've been separated for a few weeks with the Wallabies guys away so it's just getting back on the same page and trying to regain that little bit of momentum we had before the break," McKellar told reporters on Thursday.

"We had a good tour to South Africa and got the job done against the Sunwolves in a tricky week.

"It's our last home game (for the season), most likely, so we want to finish the season well in front of our supporters."

The Brumbies sit third in the Australian conference and 11th on the overall ladder.

Brumbies: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kyle Godwin, Andrew Muirhead, Christian Lealiifano, Joe Powell, Isi Naisarani, David Pocock, Tom Cusack, Blake Enever, Rory Arnold, Ben Alexander, Folau Fainga'a, Scott Sio.

Reserves: Connal McInerney, Nic Mayhew, Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, Richie Arnold, Darcy Swain, Matt Lucas, Wharenui Hawera, Lausii Taliauli.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Shaun Johnson. NRL Premiership. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. March 17 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

'I was pretty comfy on the couch' - Shaun Johnson happy to have missed Kiwis' US Test

00:22
2
Hundreds of fitness fanatics joined in the Maori ritual as Maeva Groubier led to way.

Watch: French female fitness instructor performs haka as hundreds join in Paris

00:31
3
The injured All Blacks midfielder probably still needs a bit more practice on his dance moves with the Rewa All Stars.

Watch: Sonny Bill Williams busts a move with viral Manurewa school’s dance crew

4

Chiefs inject All Blacks back into starting line-up for crucial clash with Highlanders in Fiji

5
Australian players David Warner and Steve Smith at the end of the match. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia, Chappell Hadlee Trophy Match 3. ANZ ODI Cricket Series. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Monday 8 February 2016. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

'Forgive and move on' - Cricket superstars say leave Australian cheats alone

00:35
Three people were sent to hospital as a precaution.

Watch: Aftermath of school bus crash on Auckland's North Shore

Auckland Transport says the crash is blocking lanes on the Dairy Flat Highway.

Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes on Auckland's South Western motorway causing traffic chaos

The crash came as rush hour approaches.

02:50
Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

1 NEWS Community: Kiwi woman goes five years without wearing shoes to raise money to help Cambodian children get an education

Katie Boom has raised thousands of dollars and helped thousands of children by going barefoot for five years.

01:53
The billion-dollar plan will look to make life easier for commuters and businesses around the country.

Government announces new $14 billion transport plan to free up Kiwis from gridlock traffic

It comes as the Government announced it will increase petrol tax by 3.5c a litre.

Crash victim Nivek Madams

Givealittle page set up for eight-year-old Nivek who died after horror crash in Taranaki

Seven people died in the horror crash, including a baby.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 