 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Brumbies looking to use upset win over Hurricanes as springboard for unlikely run to Super Rugby playoffs

share

Source:

AAP

The proud Brumbies are treating their remaining two games as finals after breathing life into their teetering Super Rugby campaign with a 24-12 upset victory over the Hurricanes.

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 03: Tom Banks of the Brumbies celebrates with his team mates after scoring a try during the round 16 Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and the Sunwolves at GIO Stadium Stadium on June 3, 2018 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images for SUNWOLVES)

The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves.

Source: Getty

Notching their first win over a New Zealand side since 2016 bumped the Brumbies up to 10th on the overall standings but they need to break into the top eight over the remaining two rounds to play finals for a seventh-straight year.

That's a tall order as they not only have to beat two high-flyers on their home soil - the Chiefs and then the Australian conference leading NSW Waratahs - but also need other results to go their way in the battle for a finals wildcard berth.

They will take a lot of confidence from knocking over the second-placed Hurricanes in Canberra on Saturday night, notching a third consecutive win.

Coach Dan McKellar left no doubt about how the Brumbies were treating the assignment after they moved to 29 points and within striking distance of the eighth-placed Melbourne Rebels (35), who paid dearly for gifting two late intercepts for tries in their 31-26 loss to the Waratahs.

"This is our mini block of finals and we've won the first one (Hurricanes) and we've got two to go," McKellar, who is likely to regain key players Allan Alaalatoa and Sam Carter for the clash with the Chiefs, said.

The coach believed David Pocock had developed greatly in his year away and that has been evident as the inspirational Wallabies flanker helped drag his team up the ladder after missing the first four rounds through injury.

"That's is probably the biggest change in Poey that I've seen since he's come back from Japan," McKellar said.

"He's always been a world-class player but he's really developed into an excellent leader.

"It makes (Brumbies captain Christian Lealiifano's) job easier as well."

The Waratahs (39 points) are in the box seat to win the Australian conference, with home games against the lowly-ranked Sunwolves and the Brumbies remaining.

However, they can thank their lucky stars, and Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley for their intercepts, as the Rebels dominated much of their AAMI Park clash in the absence of Michael Hooper and Israel Folau.

Coach Brad Thorn's youthful Queensland Reds (19 points) will be playing for pride when they face the Rebels this week after succumbing 39-16 to the battling Blues as they were punished heavily on the scoreboard for two careless sin- binnings.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

'We gave our best' - Cristiano Ronaldo holds head high after World Cup exit

2
Luke McAlister

'It's been one hell of a ride' - Luke McAlister retires from rugby

01:37
3
The undeafeated middleweight fighter takes on Brad Tavers in the main event of UFC - TUF 27.

'Pressure makes diamonds - I'm ready to shine' - Rising Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya unfazed by upcoming headline fight

00:33
4
The two champion Kiwi sailors returned to their roots with a race in the Netherlands.

Dirty tactics take over as Peter Burling and Blair Tuke face off in friendly optimist race


00:17
5
The reaction time of the Hurricanes halfback off the lineout was insane.

Watch: Like a thief in the night! TJ Perenara executes swift interception inside Brumbies' in-goal to score stunning try

06:49
Corin Dann is with our panel Dr Bryce Edwards, Dr Wayne Mapp and Laura O’Connell Rapira.

Wellington transgender woman denied membership at female gym speaks to Q+A

Mansell showed the staff her birth certificate, which states she is female, but that wasn't enough.

04:35
Sir Peter spoke to Q+A’s Corrin Dan this morning.

'It is safe' - Sir Peter Gluckman says no significant ecological or health concerns in genetic modification

Sir Peter spoke to Q+A's Corin Dann today.

02:11
Marae discovered many viewers think it's time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

'I want to stand as a tane' - South Auckland twins challenge traditional gender roles in kapa haka

Many Marae viewers think it is time for kapa haka to embrace Terehia and Kere Matua.

00:29
Two crashes in the North Island overnight have claimed the lives of three people.

Three killed in two separate crashes overnight

Five other people have been taken to hospital following the two crashes.

00:31
Police were called to a Woodend house on Thursday following a serious assault.

Body found in search of rural Canterbury property where serious assault occurred

No further details will be released until the identity of the person has been confirmed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 