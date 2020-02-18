TODAY |

Brumbies' hopes of upsetting Chiefs take series hit after mumps outbreak

Source:  AAP

The Brumbies' hopes of upsetting Super Rugby frontrunners the Chiefs have taken a blow with the squad hit by an outbreak of mumps.

The Brumbies after last weekend's agonising loss to the Highlanders. Source: Photosport

A number of cases have been confirmed within the Brumbies playing and team staff following testing this week, with Rugby Australia and SANZAAR stepping in.

After consultation with ACT Health, only players and staff who are completely well will be able to travel to Hamilton for their round four clash on Saturday.

Those players must be able to prove immunisation or if they have also suffered mumps, no longer have symptoms and have spent at least five days in isolation after the onset of the infection.

The club has also urged families to also be immunised.

The Brumbies were forced into late team changes before their last round loss to the Highlanders, with Darcy Swain and Irae Simone withdrawn on the day of the game due to illness while other players reported feeling unwell.

Initial testing was inconclusive before mumps were confirmed.

The Brumbies' three opponents this season - the Reds, Rebels and Highlanders - have been contacted and no cases have been reported so far.

Rugby
Chiefs
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stephen Kearney reveals plan to transform Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from metres machine to try-scoring monster
2
Scott Robertson throws Caleb Ralph under the bus ahead of Crusaders reunion - 'last man standing'
3
Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
4
New Warriors fitness programme an 'eye-opener' for Adam Blair
5
'We were extremely nervous' - Maria Folau speaks about husband Israel's controversial Super League move
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Brumbies determined to end almost six-year Super Rugby losing streak in NZ when they face Chiefs

Highlanders winger Sio Tomkinson handed three-week ban for dangerous contact in win over Brumbies
01:07

Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'
09:23

TJ Perenara speaks to Breakfast about baby news, embracing te reo and growing up in Porirua