Brumbies confident winless drought in NZ can end after big win over Chiefs and Pocock's potential return

The potential return of super scavenger David Pocock could create even more chances for the resurgent Brumbies, as they seek to end their Super Rugby drought in New Zealand.



A scintillating eight-try 54-17 win over the Chiefs in Canberra last Saturday showed the scoring firepower the Brumbies possess.



Pocock missed the game after suffering concussion in the Brumbies' first game, but is on track to return against the Hurricanes in Palmerston North on Friday.



"Poey is a world class player and the turnovers he can bring helps us as a backline, trying to attack unstructured defences," Brumbies back Tom Banks said.



"That's what we try and do and he's the best at getting turnovers."



Beaten in round one by Melbourne Rebels, the Brumbies are keeping a lid on the hype generated by their spectacular performance last weekend.



"We spoke about that, everyone gets around you on a win," Brumbies halfback Joe Powell said.



"But it can quickly come and go so we're definitely not buying into it too much."



Fellow Wallaby Banks was equally cautious.



"Knowing you can put in a performance like that, the hard thing is to back it up," Banks said.



"That's what we're trying to do this week, not be complacent."



Complacency shouldn't be an issue for the Brumbies given their dreadful record in New Zealand, where they haven't won since 2014.



"I suppose it's probably in the back of everyone's mind that we'd love to get a win on New Zealand soil, but we haven't really talked about it," Powell said.



The Hurricanes are also 1-1 after two rounds, following up a one-point away win over the Waratahs in Sydney with a 38-22 loss to the defending champion Crusaders in Christchurch.



"They probably won't be happy with their performance and they will be going out to prove a point early in the year," Powell said.



Pocock apart, winger Henry Speight could also return this week after missing the Chiefs game with a hip injury.

