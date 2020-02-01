Brumbies come-from-behind to down Reds in match that kicked off in 39-degree heat

Some robust halftime discussions have helped the Brumbies to open their Super Rugby season with a come-from-behind victory against Queensland.

Reds coach Brad Thorn. Source: Photosport

It was 39 degrees Celsius at kick-off in Canberra as bushfires burned within 10km of the city, the Brumbies hanging toughest in the heat to prevail 27-24 on Friday.

Brumbies coach Dan McKellar was frustrated to trail 17-7 at the half after his side had 85 per cent of territory in the opening 15 minutes

"We were dominant in the first 20 minutes then they swung the momentum there. We had a couple of issues at set-piece which we spoke about at halftime," McKellar said.

"We had some pretty robust discussions in the forwards but we weren't giving guys a rev-up or blaming anyone.

"We needed to make some adjustments around a couple of key areas and understand what we were doing well in the first 20 minutes.

"There are some learnings there but she's always a ding-dong battle up front against the Reds. The boys were brave tonight."

Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa set up the opening try after he gave a short ball for Irae Simone to crash over next to the posts.

Queensland weathered the storm and drew level thanks to a beautiful set-piece from the lineout with Isaac Lucas giving an inside ball to Henry Speight.

Speight's try against his former club meant he became the first Super Rugby player to score against every team with his 47th five-pointer in 123 games.

The Reds earnt a tighthead scrum penalty in the 25th minute and slotted it in front to take a 10-7 lead.

Queensland were well on top by the half-hour and turned down a penalty shot with two minutes left which paid dividends after Bryce Hegarty crashed over on halftime.

The Brumbies responded to their halftime chat accordingly to steamroll the visitors in the final 40 minutes.

Tom Wright, Folau Faingaa and Tom Banks all strolled past pedestrian defence to score tries before a penalty made it 27-17 in the 67th minute.

A late try to Reds No. 8 Harry Wilson set up a grandstand finish but they ultimately paid for a dreadful second half as the Brumbies held on.

"When you're in a (winning) position like that you need to really tighten the screws and we didn't do that," Reds coach Brad Thorn said.

"The thing around those close games is that ruthlessness. There's a ruthlessness in professional sport around once you've got a lead (you) put your foot on the throat.