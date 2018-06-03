Brumbies coach 'trying to make some change', add 'Kiwi-style' to Aussie strugglers

Dan McKellar's goal of getting his Brumbies playing Kiwi-style Super Rugby is almost complete.



The Brumbies celebrate a try during the win over the Sunwolves. Source: Getty

But it looks like it's come too late to rescue their play-off chances.



A heartbreaking 24-19 loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton ended a three- match winning streak and has virtually snuffed out the Brumbies' hopes of a sixth successive appearance in the finals.



A series of contentious referee calls didn't help the visitors, including a late knock-on ruling which they were adamant should have been referred as they sought a match-winning try.



However, coach McKellar didn't want to dwell on the rulings of South African referee Rasta Rasivhenge.



McKellar said his side's glut of turnovers in the first half, which left them trailing 17-0, was where the game was lost.



A different Brumbies team emerged after the break, playing an all-purpose style which dominated the Chiefs, just as it did in last week's defeat of the Hurricanes in Canberra.



"I've been trying to make some change at the club about how we use our skill - probably more like how the New Zealand teams play, to be honest," McKellar said.



"Back our skill and when we see an opportunity take it. Offload, all those sort of things.



"The second half was outstanding. A couple of calls don't go your way, which was frustrating, but that didn't cost us the game."



Forwards David Pocock and Folau Faingaa led the rearguard, along with centre Tevita Kuridrani, whose performance will go some way towards claiming the vacant Wallabies outside centre berth in the Rugby Championship.



The 10th-placed Brumbies can book the final vacant play-off spot if they secure a bonus point win over the Waratahs in Sydney and other results go their way.



Firstly they need the eighth-placed Melbourne Rebels to lose without a bonus point to the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday.



Then they need the Sharks to succumb to the Jaguares in Durban.



"I said before the game, we're not worried about finals," McKellar said.



"For most people, success is around finals and trophies and obviously that's what you want to be doing.

