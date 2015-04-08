Brumbies boasting firepower after naming eight Wallabies for Rugby Tens tournament

The Brumbies have named a star-studded squad as they aim to claim the Global Rugby Tens crown in front of a home crowd in Brisbane.

Brumbies Scott Sio on the run against the Chiefs

The 26-man squad features eight Wallabies as well as Argentinian international Tomas Cubelli and former Blues prop Nic Mayhew.

Among the internationals named in the squad is Tevita Kuridrani, Henry Speight, Scott Sio, Saia Fainga’a, Kyle Godwin, Allan Alaalatoa and wildcard selections Stephen Larkham and Andrew Walker.

Larkham said the new format was exciting for the team.

"We are looking forward to the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens competition and the challenge that it presents us," he said.

"We only have two trial matches ahead of the Tens competition so the tournament will provide some valuable playing time for the squad ahead of the Super Rugby season."

The Brumbies face the Highlanders, Toulon and Bulls in the pool stages of the tournament.

Brumbies Squad for Brisbane Global Rugby Tens