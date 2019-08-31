Brothers set to fight it out in front row of Super Rugby trans-Tasman clash

Brumbies skipper Allan Alaalatoa will be aiming to come away with family bragging rights when he goes head-to-head with his older brother in Saturday's Super Rugby trans-Tasman clash with the Crusaders.

Michael Alaalatoa (left) and Allan Alaalatoa (right) will face each other when the Crusaders host the Brumbies tomorrow. Source: Photosport

The Brumbies were left heartbroken last week when the Super Rugby AU title slipped through their fingers thanks to an after-the-siren try from Queensland Reds star James O'Connor in the decider.

Alaalatoa says the group quickly shifted their attention to the trans-Tasman competition and they have been busy formulating a plan to topple perennial heavyweights the Crusaders, who beat the Chiefs 24-13 in the Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

An interesting subplot to Saturday's match in Christchurch is the brother v brother battle in the front row.

Alaalatoa's older brother Michael, a Samoan international, plays for the Crusaders, and they have both been named in the starting side.

"There's a bit of banter being thrown around, but there's a lot of love there," Allan said.

"Once that whistle blows, we're going to be ripping into each other.

"I'm sure as the older brother he is going to try to stamp his authority there, but I want to do everything I can to ruin his game."

Alaalatoa said the trip to New Zealand gave the Brumbies a fresh spark following the club's heartbreaking loss to the Reds.

"Off the back of last week, it was tough to come in on the Monday," Alaalatoa said.