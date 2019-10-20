Broken Michael Cheika asks media wanting to know about his future for 'compassion' after RWC quarter-final loss

Disappointed Australian coach Michael Cheika was not impressed by a couple of questions in his press conference after the Wallabies loss to England in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final.

When asked about his coaching career from this point on, Cheika was frankly not to happy.

“It’s a cruel cruel world nowadays when you ask those questions two minutes after we’ve been knocked out of the World Cup," Cheika said.

“If you’d find it inside you, to find a little bit of compassion for people who are hurting, to just ask the more relevant questions.

"Because I’ll tell you for me, I came here with one thought in my mind about winning here and that thought has just disappeared now, not 15, 20 minutes ago.”

“Whatever your news outlet is, maybe should think about people’s feelings for a minute and just chill.”

Cheika added he wouldn't be making any statements on his future or showing signs of any decision for a while.

“If you appreciated the time frame why ask the question.

“They don’t need to know today, it won’t kill them.”