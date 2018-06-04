Brodie Retallick ruled out of first All Blacks v France Test, Steve Hansen says

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick will miss the opening Test of the year against France at Eden Park this Saturday, having suffered a pectoral injury against the Crusaders last weekend.

Speaking to media today, coach Steve Hansen confirmed Retallick was definitely ruled out of the first Test, with the Crusaders' Luke Romano and the Highlanders' Tom Franklin drafted in as replacements.

"I can't tell you anything for definite about Brodie, except that he won't be playing (on) Saturday," Hansen said.

"We've got to wait until the holiday's over so we can get a scan."

However, Hansen did allay fears over flanker Sam Cane, who was in doubt with an abdominal strain.