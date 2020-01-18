Brodie Retallick rampages through Yamaha defence to score in Japan

Brodie Retallick scored his second try in as many games for the Kobelco Steelers, helping his new side to a 36-24 victory over Yamaha Jubilo in the Japanese Top League.
Down a converted try in the opening stages of the first half, Retallick took matters into his own hands as the Steelers looked to open their account.
The All Blacks took a short pass on the five-metre line, before bulldozing his way to the line for five points.
Retallick also crossed over in the Steelers' opening victory over Canon Eagles.
The win sees the Steelers move to second on the Top League ladder, behind only the Panasonic Wild Knights by virtue of bonus points.