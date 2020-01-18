Brodie Retallick rampages through Yamaha defence to score in Japan

Brodie Retallick scored his second try in as many games for the Kobelco Steelers, helping his new side to a 36-24 victory over Yamaha Jubilo in the Japanese Top League.

Down a converted try in the opening stages of the first half, Retallick took matters into his own hands as the Steelers looked to open their account.

The All Blacks took a short pass on the five-metre line, before bulldozing his way to the line for five points.

Retallick also crossed over in the Steelers' opening victory over Canon Eagles.