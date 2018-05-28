Brodie Retallick plays down All Blacks captaincy talk - 'There's a great group of leaders here that fill the void'

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick steered clear of any chat around him taking over from captain Kieran Read, with the regular skipper ruled out of next month's series with France.

With Read to miss the three-Test series, Retallick's locking partner Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks, with Ben Smith and Sam Cane both serving as vice-captains.

When asked this morning about his own leadership prospects, Retallick was happy to rule himself out of contention for the top job.

"Not really, to be fair," he said.

"I Just enjoy going out there and playing rugby, I don't mind being a leader but there's a lot of admin that comes with being captain - I'll leave that to them."

Retallick also spoke about the strength of leadership options within the All Blacks, saying that a number of players have stepped up in Read's absence.

"There's a great group of leaders here that fill the void."

"Kieran's still been around the last couple of camps, and he'll be there throughout the June series I take it.