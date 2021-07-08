Brodie Retallick nervous ahead of All Blacks return

The last time Brodie Retallick ran out for the All Blacks, they suffered a heartbreaking semi-final loss to England in Yokohama.

It's been two years since then and in between Retallick has spent his time in Japan on a rugby sabbatical looking after himself while preparing for a return to the black jersey.

That return comes this weekend with the 81-Test lock named to start against Fiji in Dunedin and despite his wealth of experience, he admits after two years away there's a bit of pressure.

"I'm a little bit nervous to be fair - it's been a wee while since the 2019 World Cup," Retallick said.

"But we've had the camp in Auckland and obviously I was around the team last week preparing for a Test so, yeah, I'm a little bit nervous but I'm also excited to get out there and get back in the Test arena."

Brodie Retallick.

Retallick played for the Kobelco Steelers in a Covid-infected Top League while in Japan but with his commitments there finished in May, he returned to New Zealand to begin preparing for an All Blacks return.

While he did his best in managed isolation and at his Hawke's Bay home to prepare, Retallick conceded he was still given a harsh reminder once back in the All Blacks environment.

"The first scrum session was a real wake-up call," Retallick said.

"There was a fair bit of power with the boys pushing and working."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster echoed those comments, praising his lock for his eagerness to return but admitting how fit he is physically for the rigors of Test rugby.

"He's come back pretty charged up," Foster said.

"We've held him back a bit... we'll see what we get on Saturday night but we've got a lot of faith in him and trust in him and I know he's jumping out of his skin to play for us."

Foster added he'd spoken to Retallick about goals for the Test but wouldn't reveal what they are.

"Attitude-wise, he's a 10 out of 10.

"He's prancing around and he's got a little bit of a bounce to his step hut he's still got a little bit of conditioning to do.

"But he's getting there very quickly."

While it's a quick turnaround to get up to standards set by himself, coaches and teammates, Retallick said he's fine with pressure.