Brodie Retallick to miss entire France series, 'should be back' for Super Rugby playoffs

Brodie Retallick will miss the entire French Test series for the All Blacks after scans picked up a small fracture near his shoulder.

The All Blacks coach says Retallick has picked up a small fracture under his pectoral muscle.
Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said his lock would likely be out for six weeks with the injury.

"He hasn't got a pec tear which is great news but he has got a small fracture - I'm not even going to attempt to tell you what bone it is," he said.

"It's right in underneath his pec. He'll probably out for six weeks."

Hansen said they were happy with the prognosis though, as a pectoral tear would have likely seen Retallick miss the entire season.

"If the Chiefs make the playoffs, he'll probably, maybe be back for the playoffs."

Retallick likely picked up the injury during the Chiefs' loss to the Crusaders last week where he came off at half time.

