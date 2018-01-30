Brodie Retallick 'looking forward to getting back out there' after returning to rugby

 

Brodie Retallick has returned to the Chiefs after being out of all rugby since September following the premature death of his baby boy.

The All Blacks and Chiefs lock missed the end of 2017 after his wife Niki suffered a miscarriage.
Source: 1 NEWS

Retallick's last match was for the All Blacks during their record 57-0 thrashing of South Africa in Auckland, just before he and wife Niki lost their son.

The big lock withdrew from the All Blacks for the rest of the international season.

The 26-year old, who was named international world rugby player of the year in 2014, admits he's found the going tough since returning to the Chiefs.

"It's been a nice break and good to rest the body, but now that I'm back here the extra few weeks off have caught up on me running around in 30 plus degrees heat.

"When I drove in here on Monday it was running through my head that I haven't touched a ball in a few months, what am I going to do?

"The first few passes didn't actually go to the target which is a bit of a wake-up call - but I'm sure it will come back quick enough."

Retallick said he was taking a business-as-usual perspective into his rugby return.

"It's the 'same old' for me as rugby's a pretty simple game and I just focus on that, so I'm looking forward to getting back out there in round one."

Retallick will be rested against the Blues in Friday's preseason game in Te Kuiti, leaving him with only one hit out against the Brumbies on the Sunshine Coast on February 14.

However he remains positive he'll be ready to face the Crusaders when the Super Rugby season proper kicks off on February 24 in Christchurch.

"We've got a plan so we'll just slowly increase the work load and I'm sure I'll be right."

