Brodie Retallick joined All Blacks feeling 'a lot lighter' after losing weight during injury spell

All Blacks star Brodie Retallick says he is happy where he is at physically after his wrist injury caused him to drop a few kilograms.

Retallick’s speed when he scored an intercept try from 40m out against Argentina last week impressed his locking partner Sam Whitelock.

“I’m probably not as fast as the big man but he got there with plenty to spare so it was pretty to good to the big man opening up,” Whitelock told the media.

Asked if he was happy that there was no fullback in position, Retallick quipped that he wanted to show off his kicking game.

“Probably would have preferred to chip and chase him, na, I was pretty happy there was no one there,” a laughing Retallick said.

“Na, I was pretty happy there was no one back there, I got five metres out and looked back and didn’t see anyone too close.”

Retallick went on to admit that he was a bit quicker because of a change in body shape.

“I am a bit leaner now, that’s solely coming from my wrist injury,” he said.

“I couldn’t do upper body weights and just running for a couple of months. Managed to drop a couple of kilograms in that time.”