TODAY |

Brodie Retallick 'on his way to hospital' after injury against Springboks

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks are waiting with bated breath for news, after lock Brodie Retallick left the field injured against South Africa in Wellington.

In the second half of the 16-all draw, Retallick left from the field in serious pain, appearing to have an issue with both his left shoulder and forearm.

Speaking to media afterwards, Hansen confirmed that Retallick was headed to hospital to assess the injury.

"He's on his way to hospital," Hansen said.

"He's dislocated his shoulder, whether he's fractured it as well we don't know.

"We just have to sit and wait, once we know, we'll let you know."

Any serious injury to Retallick would be a huge loss for the All Blacks, already missing Damian McKenzie for the rest of 2019.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The All Blacks' lock left the field in serious pain in Wellington against South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Brodie Retallick competes with Eben Etzebeth
South Africa score last second try to seal dramatic draw against All Blacks
2
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's miracle ball was called forward by the referees.
Warriors robbed by officials again in two-point loss to Eels
3
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Brodie Retallick of the All Blacks suffers a dislocated shoulder during the 2019 Rugby Championship Test Match between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium on July 27, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Brodie Retallick 'on his way to hospital' after injury against Springboks
4
The two sides were forced to setlle for a 16-all stalemate in Wellington.
Springboks score last-gasp try to earn gutsy draw against All Blacks
5
Matt Moylan had an embarrassing faux pas after his side's win over the Cowboys.
When live TV goes bad: Sharks star accidentally tells NSW Origin coach to 'f*** off'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
The hosts took a 25-17 win in dreadful conditions in Apia.

Samoa overpower Tonga for victory in Pacific Nations Cup
00:12
The highly-coveted NBA prospect has sent a message of support to TJ Perenara ahead of the Test against South Africa.

Breakers' superstar recruit RJ Hampton getting behind the All Blacks ahead of his move to NZ
01:59
The man who was a co-captain as the Highlanders broke their Super Rugby drought has barely stopped smiling as he prepares for RWC with Tonga.

Tonga captain and cancer survivor Nasi Manu’s remarkable comeback story is on hold
00:15
Mahoney officiated the match between Otago and North Otago.

'Cut a fat man's track' - Rebecca Mahoney jokes about keeping up becoming first woman to ref a Shield game