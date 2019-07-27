Brodie Retallick 'on his way to hospital' after injury against Springboks

The All Blacks are waiting with bated breath for news, after lock Brodie Retallick left the field injured against South Africa in Wellington.

In the second half of the 16-all draw, Retallick left from the field in serious pain, appearing to have an issue with both his left shoulder and forearm.

Speaking to media afterwards, Hansen confirmed that Retallick was headed to hospital to assess the injury.

"He's on his way to hospital," Hansen said.

"He's dislocated his shoulder, whether he's fractured it as well we don't know.

"We just have to sit and wait, once we know, we'll let you know."