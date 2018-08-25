TODAY |

Brodie Retallick hailed as 'the man who changed offensive rugby' in the last decade

Source:  1 NEWS

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick is being hailed as having had one of the biggest influences on rugby over the past decade, according to English pundit Stuart Barnes.

Brodie Retallick. Source: Photosport

Having emerged on the scene in 2012, Retallick has established himself as one of rugby's best, notching 77 Tests for the All Blacks, including a dominant display to win the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

What's more, his ability to almost play as a back in terms of his running game and offensive play has helped the All Blacks to establish themselves as the decade's best team, regardless of their failure to win this year's World Cup in Japan.

Writing for the Sunday Times, Barnes hailed the impact of Retallick on an already overwhelming All Blacks side, saying:

"In the era of Dan Carter, it was the lanky lock forward who changed the shape of attacking rugby," Barnes wrote in his column.

"Standing at either first or second receiver, he has the skill to time a pass to put a teammate through the gap, or pull back a pass to a second-wave running into space from deep.

"The three-man pod and the secondary surge of backs is the shape of 21st-Century attacking rugby. Outside New Zealand it was mainly imitation.

"None could do it like Retallick, the man who changed offensive rugby as much, if not more, than other player," he said.

Retallick will now take a break from rugby in New Zealand, signing a short-term deal with Japanese side Kobe Steelers.

Rugby
All Blacks
