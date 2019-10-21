TODAY |

Brodie Retallick delivers terrifying stare-down as reporter brings up 2014 mix-up

Brodie Retallick delivered a terrifying serve to an English reporter, questioned over his famous 2014 mix-up involving England lock Courtney Lawes.

Five years ago, a fresh faced Retallick was asked about his thoughts on his English opposites, mistakenly naming Courtney Lawes as former Kiwi politician, Michael Laws.

Fronting media in Japan this afternoon, Retallick was asked about his respect for England's players heading into this weekend's Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama - his Lawes-Laws faux pas included.

Retallick's response wasn't pretty.

"Is that supposed to be humorous?" Retallick retorted.

"I made a mistake and called him the wrong name. He's a New Zealand politician, but good on ya."

Retallick continued to talk of his admiration for England, with the two sides to meet on Saturday night NZT.

"We have a great respect for all the rugby players out there, we know who they are [and] what they're about."

Source: 1 NEWS
