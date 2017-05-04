British and Irish Lions to spend four days in Queenstown before crucial third Test in Auckland

The British and Irish Lions will spend four days in Queenstown ahead of the third Test against the All Blacks in Auckland.

Sam Warburton (captain) looks on as Warren Gatland (Head Coach) speaks to the media during the British and Irish Lions tour squad announcement. Source: Getty

In what's added to an already massive logistical effort, 1 NEWS understands the Lions will head from Wellington to Queenstown the day after the second Test, for four days.

It's unclear what the Lions reasoning is for the excursion, with two extra days' travel.

Compared to 2005, when Sir Clive Woodward's ill fated tour saw the Lions squad spend the majority of its time locked down in Auckland, Warren Gatland's side is constantly on the move.

After touching down in Auckland, the Lions head north to Whangarei, back to Auckland, then Christchurch, Dunedin, Rotorua, Hamilton, Wellington, to Queenstown!… and finishing in Auckland.

With a playing squad of 41 and at least 30 extras, that's a huge undertaking.