Bristol move brightens future for Steven Luatua's daughter and 'even my sister's kids'

All Blacks and Blues forward Steven Luatua believes New Zealand Rugby were aware that he was pondering offers from overseas well before yesterday's announcement that he will join Bristol later this year.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen yesterday expressed his disappointment, claiming the governing body wasn't "able to engage in the process" of negotiation to keep Luatua in New Zealand due to "a lack of communication."

Luatua's agent hasn't responded to calls from 1 NEWS while the 25-year-old admits it's "unfortunate" that things have turned out this way.

"I respect all of the comments," Luatua said. "I have a huge respect for what they do up there. As far as I'm aware that NZRU (New Zealand Rugby) were aware of my contracts (offers) - every one that was on the table.

"I got to make an informed decision on all of the offers on that were on the board.

"Whether or not that got to the 'higher-ups' I'm not too sure, but with the information I had, that's the decision I made."

Although many have questioned the timing of the move, Luatua says the opportunity to set his family up financially was too hard to pass up.

Providing for his young daugher was also a major factor.

"I look at the opportunities we grew up with and I thank my parents - they've been huge for us. They provided when they could and put food on the table but for my daugher and even my sister's kids, I'm looking forward to in the future when they want opportunities to pursue certain things, they can now," he told 1 News today.

Luatua has signed a two-year deal with Bristol and will join former Blues coach Pat Lam at the club at the end of the Super Rugby season.

"I'm just grateful to be part of the Blues and New Zealand Rugby for the last couple of years," Luatua said.



"I've got one last stint with the Blues so hopefully we can finish off with a bang but looking forward to seeing what happens in Bristol.

"For me I think it was a good fit, a good opportunity. As rugby players we tend to look overseas and I think it's a great club, a great city. I'm fortunate that one of my former coaches are there - something that I trust.