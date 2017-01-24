Brisbane Tens organisers slam reports All Blacks won't play

Brisbane Tens organisers have slammed reports that current All Blacks will not be playing in next month's tournament.

Jerome Kaino has been the face of the Brisbane Tens on this side of the Tasman but reports suggest he won't be allowed to play at next month's tournament. Source: Twitter: @BrisConventions

Duco Events released a statement this afternoon insisting that up to 10 players from last year's end-of-year tour to the USA and Europe could feature in the five teams from New Zealand's Super Rugby franchises.

"Duco Events is surprised by the comments reported in the media regarding the player makeup of the New Zealand teams that will contest the Brisbane Global Rugby Tens," Duco Australia chief executive Rachael Carroll said in the statement.



"We have received the provisional squads from competing teams and can confirm that those submitted by the New Zealand Super clubs contain ten players who participated in last year's All Blacks end of season European tour - including the tournament's contracted ambassador.



"These players have indicated a strong desire to play in the tournament, and their Super Rugby clubs have selected them. These selections are now subject to ratification by New Zealand Rugby.



"We are negotiating with New Zealand Rugby in good faith to confirm these selections."

NZME reported that New Zealand Rugby had told Super Rugby franchises that current All Blacks will not be given clearance to play in the two-day tournament due to restrictions in the players' collective agreement, NZME reported.

During the buildup to the inaugural tournament, All Blacks Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Jerome Kaino and Damian McKenzie have been used to promote the tournament, which takes places on February 11-12 at Suncorp Stadium.

But under the players' collective agreement with NZ Rugby, All Blacks must be given a 12-week break from the game, which means every All Black who played on last year's European tour is ineligible.

New Zealand Rugby could not be reached for comment.

All Blacks named on last year's European tour:

Forwards: Dane Coles, Codie Taylor, Liam Coltman, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Owen Franks, Joe Moody, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Brodie Retallick, Luke Romano, Patrick Tuipulotu, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Elliot Dixon, Jerome Kaino, Steven Luatua, Kieran Read (captain), Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Matt Todd.